NBA: Markieff Morris returning to Lakers

Los Angeles free agent Markieff Morris on Monday tweeted his intent to return to the Lakers next season.

"Run it back!" Morris tweeted with the hashtag #Lakeshow.

The Athletic reported Morris agreed to a one-year minimum deal -- $2.3 million.

OFFICIAL: @Keefmorris is ready to run it back 💪 pic.twitter.com/lUuevaFxul — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 23, 2020

Morris averaged 9.7 points per game in split time between the Detroit Pistons (44 games) and the Lakers (14). Morris joined the Lakers in February after negotiating a buyout from the Pistons.

Morris was a key cog in the Lakers' run to the NBA title, shooting 42 percent from 3-point range during the playoffs, playing 21 games (two starts). Morris is a career 34.5-percent shooter from long range.

Morris averages 11.4 and 5.3 rebounds per game for his 9-year career. The Lakers are Morris' fifth team.