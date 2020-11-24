MMA: Jomary Torres looks to stop skid against Indian foe

Filipina fighter Jomary Torres. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jomary Torres is determined to finally get back on the winning track when she returns to the ONE Circle on December 4.

The 24-year-old will feature in the undercard of ONE: Big Bang, taking on Indian wrestling champion Ritu Phogat in the event that will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

For Torres, it will be a chance to get her MMA career back on track after a series of dispiriting setbacks. The Filipina surprised fans when she won her first four bouts in ONE Championship, defeating the likes of Thai superstar Rika Ishige and Team Lakay upstart April Osenio.

However, she slipped against Indonesia's Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol in 2018, and has since lost four of her last five fights. In her most recent outing, she settled for a no-contest against Jenny Huang in January's ONE: Fight and Fury event.

She aims to turn things around in this next bout.

Against Phogat, Torres faces a three-time Indian national wrestling champion and 2016 Commonwealth wrestling champion.

"She's a very good wrestler," Torres said of Phogat. "So of course, I have to watch out for her takedowns. She also has much-improved striking."

"I've been working on my wrestling with Coach Rene (Catalan). I know I'm the underdog here, and people think I have very little chance of beating her," she added. "But I think I will surprise a lot of people. "

"I'm determined to win, because I'm fighting for my family. Fans should expect a good, exciting fight."

Phogat's family enjoys celebrity status in India, after the 2016 movie "Dangal" which was based on the family patriarch's wrestling career and his training of his daughters to follow his footsteps. It became the highest-grossing film in the country's history.

Inside the Circle, Phogat is currently unbeaten and is steadily improving. Torres wants to derail that train and spark her own momentum.

"I watched her last fight, and her wrestling was really on full display. She also boxed very well. That improvement I'm sure comes from her training at Evolve. There she has everything she needs. I won't be surprised if she becomes a world champion one day," said Torres.

Despite her kind words for Phogat, Torres is determined to steal the show and prove that she remains a force to be reckoned with in their division.

"I want to win this fight for my family, to make them proud, and to help them. I want to knock her out," she said.

ONE: Big Bang is the first of ONE Championship's live event offerings in December. The main event features a showdown between ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine and challenger Murat Aygun of the Netherlands.

Related video: