Hitches must be ironed out first but Pacquiao-McGregor will happen, says manager

Both Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor want it.

That's what Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management believes, referring to a potential super fight between the two fighters.

In an interview on Bloomberg, Attar said the UFC superstar would only have to take care of some business first before settling things for the Pacquiao fight.

"Conor fights Dustin Poirier, I think that's January 24. He's going to be taking business against Dustin first but Conor said he wants to fight Manny," Attar said.

Attar, who manages McGregor and has a promotional partnership Pacquiao, said it will be easy to arrange the fight given the fans' interest and the willingness of both fighters.

"Manny said he wants to fight Conor. As I said before we had talks before. That's a fight we're definitely going to make because both fighters want it," Attar said.

"And there seems to be interest from the fans all around the world."

Meanwhile, Pacquiao's MP Promotions teased about setting the bout in 2021.

MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons posted a picture on Instagram showing 2 pairs of gloves and a head gear.

One pair has Pacquiao's name on it, while the other has McGregor's.

The caption says: "2021!!! Viva!!!"

If the bout pushes through, it will be a boxing match similar to the McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

McGregor lost that fight, his first professional bout in boxing, but it recorded the second highest pay-per-view buy rate in history.

Mayweather reportedly earning $280 million from the fight and McGregor earning $130 million.

Pacquiao and McGregor may not duplicate the same revenue but a super fight between them is expected to garner a considerable amount of revenue.