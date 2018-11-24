NBA: Richardson helps Heat hold off Bulls' rally

Photo from Josh Richardson's Instagram account

Josh Richardson scored 12 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Miami Heat to a 103-96 win over host Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Justin Holiday led Chicago with 27 points and 13 rebounds, both season highs. Zach LaVine added 24 points and a game-high nine assists for the Bulls, who were trying to win two straight games for the first time this season.

The Heat, who led by as many as 26 points in the second quarter, had their advantage cut to just four in the fourth. Jabari Parker scored 17 of his 23 points in that fourth as Chicago's offense caught fire.

But Miami held on and snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Heat, playing their third straight game without starting point guard Goran Dragic, got strong post play from Hassan Whiteside, who had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and Bam Adebayo, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

It was the first time this season that the duo had double-doubles in the same game.

Reserve Heat forward Justise Winslow added 10 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth career double-double.

Miami led 28-26 after an evenly played first quarter. Both teams shot under 40 percent from the floor, and clubs grabbed 15 rebounds.

Richardson led all scorers with 10 first-quarter points. The largest lead by either team was six points by Chicago.

However, the second quarter is where the Heat took control of the game, putting together a 20-6 run to start the period. They led by as many as 26 points before taking a 60-39 lead into halftime. Parker went 0-for-8 in the first half.

Chicago had a strong third quarter, cutting its deficit to 76-69 on a three-pointer by Holiday with 1:19 left in the period.

LaVine had 11 points in the quarter, and Holiday had 10, and a layup by Winslow gave the Heat a 78-69 lead headed to the fourth period.

The Bulls crept closer in the fourth, but they were never able to make it a one-possession game.

