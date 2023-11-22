Volleyball: Army closes in on q'final spot in Spikers' Turf

The Philippine Army volleyball team. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Philippine Army battled back from a one-set deficit to pull off a five-set triumph against DLSU Dasmarinas, Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Troopers dominated the fourth set and rode that momentum in the fifth to take a 25-21, 26-28, 19-25, 25-14, 15-11 triumph. With the result, they inched closer to a quarterfinals spot in the Spikers' Turf Invitational Conference.

It was their third win in four matches, putting them at second place behind Sta. Elena-National University (4-0) in Pool A.

"Nagkaroon lang kami ng miscommunication nung second and third sets kasi nawalan kami ng receive. So nawalan din kami ng block," said Army head coach Melvin Carolino. "Noong bandang huli, noong fifth set, siyempre, doon na lalabas."

"Kumbaga, anybody's game na 'yun, pagdating ng fifth set. Makikita mo talaga kung sino yung matibay, kung sinong buo," he added.

After a fourth set romp, Army figured in a tight encounter with the Patriots early in the decider before Benjayo Labide and Kevin Liberato scored on consecutive plays to put the Troopers at match point, 14-9.

Christian Battung and Valeriano Sasis tried to rally DLSU Dasmarinas with back-to-back hits to save two match points but the veteran Labide outwitted them with an off-the-block hit in the ensuing play that ended the two-hour, nine-minute encounter.

Labide topscored with 21 points while Wewe Medina sustained his all-around brilliance, finishing with 18 points on 14 attacks, two aces and two blocks and producing 15 excellent receptions and nine excellent digs.

Liberato added 12 points, including four kill blocks, while Mark Enciso had 11 markers. Nico Ramirez tossed 21 excellent sets in the victory while Kenneth Bayking collected 12 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions.

Popoy Alabin paced the Patriots, who fell to 0-4, with 14 points on nine attacks, four blocks and an ace while Sasis added 11 attacks, two blocks and one ace for 13 points.

Army will face off against NU on Sunday at 1 p.m. while DLSU Dasmarinas seeks its first win against Kinto Tyres-Perpetual on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

