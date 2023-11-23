UST's Abraham Antivo and Ruiz Marcelino. UAAP Media

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) annexed a record 30th championship in convincing fashion, sweeping Ateneo de Manila University, 2-0, in the UAAP Season 86 men's table tennis finals Thursday at the Amoranto Sports Complex Arena in Quezon City.

It was the Tiger Paddlers' 30th straight win dating back to the second tie of the Season 82 finals in 2019.

"Masayang-masaya tayo and with this four-peat. We've just proven na talagang matibay 'yung team natin and all throughout hindi tayo sumuko," long-time UST head coach Jackscon Que said. "'Yung team remained grounded all throughout, 'yun naman 'yung pinapaalala ko lagi sa team. kasi everything starts from zero parati.

That never-surrender attitude was evident in how Ruiz Marcelino and Abraham Antivo IV turned it around to take the fourth straight championship for the Tiger Paddlers.

Down two games to one, the sophomore-rookie pair took the next two games over the Blue Eagles, ending with a well-placed attack that would not be returned, 8-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6, 11-6.

"Ang maganda sa nangyari kanina, kahit nalamangan kami o naunahan kami, hindi kami nagpadala at hindi kami nawalan ng focus. Inisip lang namin na kailangan naming manalo para makuha na 'yong championship," the second-year Marcelino said.

Seniors Alvin Sevilla and John Michael Castro put UST in a comfortable 2-0 advantage in the title-clinching tie after respective victories against consequent top rookie for the season, Andree Garcia, and Andrew Uy in the two singles rubbers.

The reigning MVP Sevilla needed to fend off the Ateneo rookie Garcia in the third game, but eventually pulled off the sweep, 11-3, 11-3, 13-11, before this year's MVP Castro needed to go the distance to take care of Uy, 4-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-3.

Antivo and Marcelino earlier clinched the first-tie win in the series against Wrency Abad and Francis De Asis, 14-12, 11-5, 11-3, to set up their heroics later in the day.

UST also copped a double championship in the UAAP Season 86 high school table tennis tournament.

The Junior Tiger Paddlers beat Adamson University in the boys division, and University of the East in the girls' side via a 2-0 final sweep.

The Junior Tiger Paddlers won their fourth girls' title overall behind Most Valuable Player J-An Sanchez.

The upstart out of Rosales South Central School brushed off the challenge of Junior Lady Warrior Amira Baholoy, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7, after UE denied a sweep with a doubles victory from Daisy Calo and Vhernalie Cruz against Ira Dayahan and Padmae Vivas, 3-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-6.

On the boys' side, coach Lorinda Wadjad always knew that his troops would pull off a drought-ending title, snapping an 11-year wait for another crown.

"Yung boys' team, alam ko, enrolment palang na kaya nilang mag-champion. I'm so happy na nagawa nila 'yung expectations sa kanila," Wadjad said of the now four-time champions.

In the women's division, De La Salle University took care of rival Ateneo in two ties to take its eighth championship.

This is the first crown for the university this season.

"Itong championship kumbaga si God na ang naging bahala kung destiny namin na mag-champion, pero nakita niyo naman mahirap ang pinagdaanan namin. 'Yung Ateneo team binigay din nila 'yung pinaka-100 percent nila, kaya happy ako na 'yung players ko binigay rin 'yung best nila kanina," said Lady Paddlers head mentor Lauro Crisostomo.

Cielo Bernaldez summoned all her energy to eventually finish the third singles rubber, despite surrendering three match points against eventual Rookie of the Year Jelaine Monteclaro.

The second-year upstart eventually finished the match, sending the La Salle faithful into cheers with an 11-4, 12-10, 8-11, 13-11 victory.