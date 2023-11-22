UAAP: Ateneo eyes 8th straight crown in men's swimming

Ateneo FAST reigned in the UAAP Season 85 swimming competition. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University targets a historic eighth consecutive UAAP men's swimming title when the Season 86 competition unfolds on Thursday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

The Blue Eagles took last season's title with 411 points -- 37 ahead of the second-running De La Salle Green Tankers.

They have an intact lineup this season, led by reigning Most Valuable Player Phillip Joaquin Santos, along with seniors Rafael Barreto, Rian Tirol, Marco Daos, and Rafael Isip; and last season’s Rookie of the Year Joshua Del Rio.

La Salle remains a big threat, while the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas boosted their rosters with recruits.

Events scheduled on Day 1 are 100m freestyle, 200m individual medley, 800m freestyle, 4x50m medley relay, and 4x200m freestyle relay.

In the women's division, UP will try to end La Salle's reign as they parade a squad led by veteran international campaigners like Camille Buico and Erin Castrillo while bolstering their squad with rookies Quendy Fernandez, Atasha Dela Torre, and Juliana Villanueva.

The Fighting Maroons are looking to regain the crown they last won in Season 79 (2016).

The Lady Tankers of La Salle will no longer have superstars Chloe Isleta (graduation) and Xiandi Chua (graduation), leaving Raven Alcoseba and Nikki Pamintuan to lead the way.

Ateneo will also not have last year’s multiple national record-breaker Thanya Dela Cruz (leave of absence) in this campaign. Instead, the Blue Eagles will lean on rookie Mishka Sy.

In the high school competitions, the young guns of the UST Tiger Sharks are aiming for a third straight 'golden double.'