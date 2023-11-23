Adamson's Hussein Larana leading the way. UAAP Media

Adamson University was off to a flying start in its bid to follow up on its long-awaited title in the boys' division of the UAAP Season 85 high school athletics championships on Thursday at the PhilSports Track Oval in Pasig City.

Fuelled by three golds, three silvers, and two bronzes -- including a podium sweep in the 100 meters -- the Baby Falcons opened up a huge 26-point gap against the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Junior Male Tracksters, 130-74.

In the fastest sprint, Adamson took all the available places on the podium with John Dave Tumangan leading the way with 11.01 seconds, and Emmanuel Morales and Matthew Angeles following him with 11.14 and 11.24 seconds, respectively. Janzen Dela Cruz even made it 1-2-3-4 for the reigning champion with 11.40.

Aaron Angeles bagged the first gold of the day for the Baby Falcons with a 13.87-meter leap in the triple jump, 22 centimeters ahead of teammate Kurt Ragudos' 13.65. University of the East's (UE) Jame Abiera finished with a best jump of 13.50 to round up the top three.

Hussein Loraña then closed the day with his escape from National University (NU) Nazareth School's Teo Papel in the 800 meters with 1:58.04, 0.29 seconds ahead of the latter's 1:58.33. Almie Also added a bronze to UST's cost after crossing the line at 2:02.97.

Also backstopped a two-gold haul from the second-running Junior Male Tracksters who took the titles in the 5000-meter walk and the discus throw, which kept them close enough to the Baby Falcons.

Gabriel Cervantes made sure that the 5000-meter walk title stays with UST in record fashion with a new UAAP mark of 25:59.95, almost two minutes ahead of schoolmate Carlo De Imus' 27:27.61 set in Season 81. Adamson's Gian Carlo Cunanan also surpassed the mark with 27:10.69 for the silver, while UE's Vincent Durana finished third with 28:07.15.

John Eman Calapuan was a clear winner of two meters over Ateneo de Manila University's Jose Andro Costelo in the discus throw with a heave of 36.61 against 34.61 meters, while Jhay Tica added a bronze for Adamson with 33.98.

The titleholders likewise paced the girls' side of the championships as UST nosed out UE with a slim 96-91 advantage after the first day.

Two podium sweeps in the 100 meters and the 2000-meter walk were the difference for the day for the Junior Female Tracksters against a solitary rostrum quest from the Junior Lady Warriors in the 800 meters. Nonetheless, the two schools bagged two golds each to set the tone for a possible title showdown.

Iza Pangilinan set a new UAAP record in the 100 meters to lead the charge for UST with a new time of 12.43 seconds, cutting a mere 0.01 seconds off 12.44 seconds jointly held by former UE standout Ella Sirilan and NU's Eliz Cuyom set in Seasons 80 and 81, respectively.

Lyka Miravelles, last season's champion, edged out fellow Thomasian Ashley Tabad to bag the silver behind Pangilinan with 12.65 seconds against the latter's 12.68.

Aira Gacusan captured the gold in the 2000m walk also with a new UAAP record of 11:09.20, smashing the five-year-old mark of UE's Ma. Anita Villanueva at 11:18.72. Gacusan was way ahead of her squadmates Francine Andrade (11:23.97) and Cindy Puerto (11:24.92), but the three did enough to bag all three medals at stake.

UE kept the race for the top spot close after sweeping the podium of the 800 meters with Jyzel Gabriel spearheading the feat with 2:23.99 minutes. Janice Nami's 2:25.64 and Elaiza Salomon's 2:26.50 dislodged UST's Lyka Raterta out of the winner's circle.

The other gold of the day also went the Red and White's way with the championships' first record of the season courtesy of Jazen Araño's 34.71 heave in the hammer throw -- more than three meters farther than her own 31.52-meter mark set last season.

Adamson’s Rechelle Barbin gatecrashed the UE's party with a record-surpassing throw of 33.44 meters as Alyannah Ico was a distant third for the Junior Lady Warriors with 31.28.