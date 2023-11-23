PVL: Creamline stomps Nxled to tally 8th consecutive win

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – Creamline brushed off a slow start against Nxled to keep its unblemished record in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The defending champions crushed the Chameleons in only 85 minutes, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21, to notch their eighth consecutive win on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Jema Galanza was excellent in the encounter, bagging the Player of the Game nod, with 14 points on nine attacks, and eight excellent digs, including the back-to-back aces in the third set which seized the victory.

Tots Carlos and Michele Gumabao helped score for Creamline, with 12 apiece.

Only Jho Maraguinot scored in double-digits for Nxled with 14.

The Chameleons were unsuccessful in closing out the opening set, where they led by as much as five, 21-16.

Creamline staged a 5-to-nothing run to tie at 21-21, but Chiara Permentilla scored off the block to give back the lead to the green shirts.

An attack error from Galanza even gave Nxled a 2-point separation, but it was her squad's last taste of the lead in the frame.

It was all Creamline from then, stemming from Permentilla's service which went outside.

The pink jerseys had an easier road to victory in the succeeding chapter, with hard-hitting Gumabao hammering five of their last six points to close it at 25-16.

Nxled fought closer in Set 3 – they even tasted the lead at 21-20 after Kyle Negrito committed a service error.

But Creamline surged once again, sparked by a Gumabao attack who was just subbed into the ballgame.

Carlos' consecutive kills forced Nxled to call a timeout, but the break did nothing as Galanza closed the doorstep for Nxled.

WATCH: Jema Galanza with the service ace to deliver Creamline's 8th consecutive victory. #PVL2023 pic.twitter.com/HdLPomsiZj — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) November 23, 2023

In the postgame conference, team captain Alyssa Valdez and Galanza admitted lapses in the opening frame but gave credit to the team as they brushed them off.

"A win is a win for us today, it's just that madami ring lapses," Valdez said.

"Kahit may pagkukulang, nakita naman din talaga kung gaano ka-solid 'yung team. Talagang (tiniyaga) namin 'yung first set, kasi nakalayo talaga sila. Dun din talaga kami nasubok, kasi madami pang games na ganun ang mangyayari," Galanza said.

"Thankful pa rin kami sa ganung pangyayari kasi nakita namin 'yung kung ano pang kaya naming gawin," she added.

Creamline, who is seeking a semis berth, stands tall at the summit with an 8-0 slate, while Nxled dropped to 3-6.

RELATED VIDEO: