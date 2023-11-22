Nuvali to host Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour

PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara (front, third from left) and secretary-general Donaldo Caringal (left) strike a traditional post with (from left) Ayala Land Estate Development head Mark Manundo and vice president May Rodriguez and Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo. With them are national team members (from left) Romnick Rico, Pauljan Doloiras, Jaton Requinton, Khylem Progella, Sofia Pagara, Floremel Rodriguez, Rhovyl Verayo, Genesa Jane Eslapor, Cancel Varga, Alchie Gupiteo, Anthony Lemuel Arbasto Jr., Joao Luciano Barbosa and Jason Gabales. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Some of the world's top beach volleyball players will gather in Nuvali starting November 30 for the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour (BPT) Challenge.

Elite teams from more than 30 countries -- including men's No. 1 Norway and women's No. 1 Brazil -- will play at Nuvali's newly-minted five FIVB-standard sand courts in the city of Santa Rosa.

"Nuvali is the future of beach volleyball and it starts with the BPT Challenge," said PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara during the event's launch, Wednesday at the Philippine Sports Commission Conference Hall in Manila.

Top teams including the United States, Australia, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, and Poland are also in the fray, with host Philippines hoping to give them a run for their money at home.

The Philippine team is composed of men’s pairs Ran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton, James Buytrago and Rancel Varga, and Alche Gupiteo and Anthony Arbasto, and women’s tandems Gen Eslapor and Dij Rodriguez and newbie Sofia Pagara and Khylem Progella.

They will be handled by Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kiodai and Mayi Molit-Pochina.

The BPT will run until December 4. It is an international tournament organized by Volleyball World, the same institution that runs the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

The Philippine leg is the competition's last stop before the finals on December 6-9 in Doha, Qatar. Previous legs were held in Mexico, Brazil, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Latvia, Portugal, France, India, China and Thailand.

Aside from making it to the BPT finals, the top teams are also vying for qualifying points for the 2023 Paris Olympics.