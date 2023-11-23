MMA: Folayang, Pacio relish training with Tapales

Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio during their visit to the boxing camp of Marlon Tapales. Handout photo/ ONE Championship

ONE athletes never rest on their laurels even when they are not preparing for a match.

That’s the case for Lions Nation MMA’s Eduard “Landslide” Folayang and Joshua “The Passion” Pacio, who recently got a chance to train with world-class boxers Marlon Tapales and Carl Jammes Martin.

Picking each other’s brains, they maximized their time as they helped each other in their respective endeavors.

For Folayang, he sees a lot of similarities with him and WBA and IBF king Tapales, who is gearing up for a match against WBO and WBC super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue.

"I was in the same situation seven years ago,” he said, referring to his career-defining bout against Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki where he first won the ONE lightweight championship.

“Alam na alam ko 'yung pinagdadaanan niya as an athlete, lalo kapag ang turing sa 'yo ay isang underdog. Hindi maiiwasan na makaramdam ng pressure, pero at the same, maaari ka rin makakuha rito ng motivation. It's all about perspective, lalo alam mo 'yung malaking nakataya sa laban."

Pacio is also confident in Tapales' chances despite the odds favoring heavily against him, taking cues from how Filipinos have fared against the Japanese in different combat sports.

"May mga Japanese champion din tayong nakalaban noon, pero napatunayan natin that we can rise above the odds. On paper, ikaw man ang ay underdog but that does not mean that you're not capable of winning. Inside the ring or in the cage, it's 50-50,” said the former ONE strawweight champion.

One thing working in Tapales’ favor is his relentless approach to his training camp, a factor which both Folayang and Pacio believe will be the key to his success in his December bout.

"Fair naman gamitin ang stats and past performances to weigh the chances of a fighter in a specific bout. Pero kaya nga may training to address all of that, in order for the athlete to develop and correct the lapses. 'Yan ang kadalasan na hindi nakikita,” said Folayang.