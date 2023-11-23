T1 poses with trophy onstage after victory at League of Legends World Championship 2023 Finals at Gocheok Sky Dome on November 19, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)

Recently crowned Worlds 2023 champs T1 will be keeping their world title-winning lineup as the South Korean team announced the re-signing of Ryu "Keria" Min-seok, Choi "Zeus" Woo-je, and Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong.

Keria, Zeus, Gumayusi, along with Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon and winningest League of Legends player Lee Sang-hyeok, stomped Weibo Gaming in the grand finals held at the Gocheok Sky Dome to clinch T1's fourth world title.

Faker and Oner are currently in contract with T1 and therefore their contract isn't up for renewal yet.

In a post-match press conference, Faker said he is still under contract with T1 and has no plans to retire anytime soon.

This means T1 will start its quest to re-qualify for Worlds, which will be held in the United Kingdom in 2024.