MANILA – Jared Dillinger and Tony Bishop took time out from the hardcourt Wednesday afternoon to take center stage at the Web3 Games Summit in Taguig City.

The two Ginebra teammates showcased Riftstorm and showed the Web3 Games community some love, taking photos with fans and signing autographs.

Dillinger and Bishop are self-confessed gamers, with Dillinger saying he loved playing Final Fantasy 7 as a kid, and Bishop professing his love for Starcraft, recalling his younger days back in the '90s.

As the oldest player in Ginebra, Dillinger said he looks forward to being more involved in Web3 games in the future. "Cryptocurrency, Web3 games, esports, I'm all about it, it's always been a passion of mine. People like to ask me why are you doing so many things; the answer is just because I like it and that's what I wanna do."

Bishop, on the other hand, has been engaged with crypto ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he treats it as an investment. "I love what's going on with crypto... When I first started I was able to lock in and really understand what crypto is and I understand it's always like putting your money in the bank you know... You engage trade, you can leave it in there for investments as well, so I do both. I'm just more into stablecoins all coins as well, a lot of bitcoin Etherium, XRP stuff like that. I'm really learning more and more every day, sky's the limit."

JD, as called by his teammates also said that diving into crypto, Web3 games and esports comes with a lot of challenges but unlike the common perception that the internet speed in the country is the problem, he has another thing in mind. "I think one of the biggest things that I usually get when I first started was impostor syndrome. I felt like a phony when I first got in because there's just so many things you have to understand and learn and acronyms and terminology... It took me a while to figure it out but just with anything in life, you gotta put some time and energy into it until you can get good at it. That's all I had to do. I really had to grind for a little bit and get better at my craft. I can kind of see the fruits of my labor with that now and it's been a wild ride so far," he said.

The Panamian naturalized player isn't just limiting himself to cryptocurrency and looks to to be more involved in esports as well. "I'm monitoring it really well right now. You know, I'm a big gamer, I love games like PlayStation 5, I play a lot mainly just stepping in more into PC Games. I grew up playing PC games back in the '90s. So now I'm getting more of an understanding in Web3 right now I look forward to it and improving more," the 6-foot-8 forward said.

The "Daredevil" doesn't want to regret anything in life which is why he has invested not just his money, but energy, focus, and time.

"I don't wanna be cliché, you gotta do what you love. We're only on this planet Earth for so long. You talk to a lot of old people, the biggest thing that they talk about is not doing things that they wanna do in life. I'm talking about regret. So for me whether I'm being a pioneer in doing something that not many people are walking that path, I'm doing it because I love it. This stuff is so much fun, it doesn't feel like a job. People are saying I'm inspiring, I'm making all these big changes. In the grand scope of things, I just like doing it and I like talking about it so why not right?"

Playing in a different arena, Bishop loved his experience at the Web3 Games Summit.

"It was amazing bro, very exciting like being able to play new games and to experience the world right now and the world of Web space, what's happening with all the games upcoming. I love being able to play Riftstorm. It brought me back in the day, reminds me of playing other games like Starcraft and even brought me back to Doom, the first person shooter. But the Riftstorm game, I love the movement on it, the jumping ability, the diving ability. For me it's exciting to be here and learn to soak up so much information from all these people, entrepreneurs. I love it."