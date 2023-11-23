Clippers edge out Rockets for 1st In-Season Tourney win

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A visit from Filipino-American Houston Rockets guard, Jalen Green, some pregame Filipino Pride, and a halftime show from rapper Guapdad 4000.

The Los Angeles Clippers recently celebrated their annual Filipino Heritage Night.

"It’s a blessing," said Guapdad 4000. "I’m still in the position to be in front of people and to be putting on."

The Clippers snapped a six game losing streak against the Rockets on Filipino Night with a 106 to 100 victory.

The Clippers recently acquired all-star guard James Harden, thus marking the new look and the Clippers' first win with “The Beard”.

"We gotta keep playing basketball together and figure out different guys when they’re hot or attacking and the different passes they like to make," said Kawhi Leonard. [We] just gotta keep playing together and keep our hearts high."

Green scored 20 points, on five of 16 shooting. Leonard, who led the game with 26 points, admitted that slowing down the FilAm was part of the game plan.

The stakes were a little higher on Filipino Heritage Night this year, as it was part of the newly introduced In-Season Tournament.

On Tuesdays and Fridays in November, teams will be playing in special pool play games. These In-Season Tournament games are marked with special courts and uniforms.

Winners of each pool will advance to a mini playoff tournament in December.

The finals will take place in Las Vegas, where the stakes get higher as the In-Season champions will win half a million dollars per player.