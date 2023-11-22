Jerom Lastimosa of the Adamson Soaring Falcons. Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA – Despite suffering a full anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear and expected to be out for the rest of UAAP Season 86, Jerom Lastimosa willed himself to play once more for the Adamson community.

His last moment as a Soaring Falcon was one to remember, as the Ateneo Blue Eagles gave a gesture of goodwill to Lastimosa in their playoff for a spot in the Final 4 on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With the Blue Eagles on their way to victory, rookie guard Kyle Gamber gave up the ball to Lastimosa, who knocked down one last three-pointer for the Soaring Falcons.

“'Yun lang ang 'di ko makakalimutan kasi 'yun 'yung pinaka-last shot ko sa UAAP,” Lastimosa said in the postgame conference, after their 70-48 loss that ended their season.

“'Di naman dapat kasi 'yung bola galing pa sa Ateneo.” he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Fans from both teams cheered as he drained the three-pointer at the buzzer.

The shot had little effect on the outcome of the game as the Falcons took home a lopsided loss in the do-or-die match. Ateneo had dominated from the tip-off in front of over 7,000 fans at the Pasay venue.

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin, despite being a rival for Wednesday's matchup, was pleased that his players allowed Lastimosa to earn a final moment in the league.

"I think Jerom has been a wonderful servant of UAAP basketball, of Philippine basketball in general. And you know, when you have a 20-point lead, who cares about three points?" Baldwin said of the "King Falcon."



"It costs us nothing. But it gave Jerom a moment that he might not otherwise have in front of his fans and a salute as he rides off into the sunset. It costs us nothing. More than happy to do that. I was proud of my players to assist in that moment," the Ateneo maestro added.



RELATED VIDEO