UAAP: UST, NU continue to lead way in beach volleyball

UST's Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor are still unbeaten in Season 85. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending champion University of Santo Tomas (UST) and National University (NU) booked Final 4 slots after maintaining their perfect records in the UAAP Season 85 women's beach volleyball tournament, Wednesday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

The Golden Tigresses improved to 5-0, as Gen Eslapor and reigning MVP Babylove Barbon overpowered Adamson University's Mary Grace Borromeo and Aliah Marce, 21-8, 21-12, before returning to the afternoon session with an emphatic 21-2, 21-6 victory over University of the East's Ella Mae Capillano and Meriam Mungcal.

The Lady Bulldogs' rookie Honey Grace Cordero and Kly Orillaneda started the day by topping Far Eastern University's Gerzel Petallo and Melody Pons, 21-19, 21-16, and later extended their unbeaten run to five matches following a 21-17, 21-13 romp of De La Salle University's Justine Jazareno and Jolina Dela Cruz.

The Lady Spikers, who earlier swept the Lady Warriors' Capillano and Mungcal, 21-14, 21-16, fell to 4-1 in the third spot.

In the other morning match, University of the Philippines' Euri Eslapor and Alyssa Bertolano repulsed Ateneo de Manila University's Pia Ildefonso and Ysa Nisperos, 21-12, 21-14.

The Fighting Maroons remained in fourth with a 2-2 record, while the Lady Tamaraws and the Lady Falcons now have 1-3 slates outside the Final 4 range.

In the men's division, UST and NU also continued their winning ways.

Jaron Requinton and Rancel Varga overcame a tough second-set challenge from Far Eastern University's Vincent Nadera and Martin Bugaoan before carving out a 21-14, 22-20 victory

The Tiger Sands then scored a swift 21-12, 21-9 win over Adamson's Francis Casas and Evander Novillo to secure their place in the Final Four with a 5-0 slate.

NU also reached the Final Four at 5-0, as James Buytrago and Pol Salvador beat Adamson's Casas and Novillo, 21-10, 21-14, and University of the East's Jake Abria and Allen Buensalida, 21-10, 21-3.

Ateneo's Jian Salarzon and Amil Pacinio downed University of the Philippines' Dan Nicolas and Erl Eusebio, 21-17, 21-8, for a 3-1 record in third place.

The Tamaraws now sit in fourth place at 2-2.

La Salle's Noel Kampton and Vince Maglinao entered the win column after three straight losses with a 21-13, 21-9 tripping of UE's Abria and Buenasalida. The Green Spikers are now tied with the Fighting Maroons in fifth spot.

Action in beach volleyball resumes on Saturday.