UAAP: La Salle men hold off NU for third straight win

De La Salle University boosted its Final 4 chances by beating NU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University continued its resurgence, outlasting National University (NU), 63-58, for its third straight win in UAAP Season 85, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Green Archers further boosted their chances of making the Final 4 as they improved to 6-6 in the men's basketball tournament. As it stands, they are in solo fourth place in the league standings.

NU, meanwhile, saw its four-game winning streak come to an end. The loss dealt a blow to the Bulldogs' chances of securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals, as they dropped to 9-4 in the season.