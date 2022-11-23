Fina Tchuido starred in La Salle's shocker over National U. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The longest winning streak in UAAP history has come to an end.

De La Salle University pulled off a massive shocker on Wednesday, outlasting National University (NU), 61-57, in overtime to end the Lady Bulldogs' 108-game winning streak.

This is NU's first loss of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament after winning their first 12 games. Moreover, this marks the first time that the Lady Bulldogs have lost since Game 3 of the UAAP Season 76 finals on October 5, 2013 -- when they were beaten by the Lady Archers, 69-61, to win the women's championship.

From 2014, the Lady Bulldogs have been the undisputed queens of collegiate basketball, winning six straight titles in dominant fashion. Their 108-game winning streak eclipsed the old record of the Adamson University softball team, which won 73 consecutive games.

But it came to an end at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion on Wednesday, with the Lady Archers coming full circle by handing NU a stunning defeat. Fina Tchuido led the way for La Salle, with 14 points, 19 rebounds, and two steals.

Charmine Torres added 13 points, and Lee Sario and Bettina Binaohan each had 10 markers. The Lady Archers limited NU to just 30% shooting in the game, including only 6-of-31 from long range.

This is La Salle's seventh straight win of the women's tournament.

Sario gave La Salle the lead for good, 52-49, in overtime as she drilled a three-pointer at the 4:08 mark. They would stretch the lead to five points, 54-49, off a Lisa dela Paz bucket.

The Lady Bulldogs got within two points, 57-55, with a minute and a half to play after a Camille Clarin three-pointer, but a bucket from Binaohan and two free throws from Sario stretched the lead back to six, 61-55, with just 43 seconds to go.

That cushion proved enough to withstand NU's final charge, as the Lady Bulldogs fell short of matching the record of 111 straight wins set by the University of Connecticut women's national basketball team in the US NCAA.

With the result, there will be a traditional Final 4 in UAAP women's basketball for the first time since Season 76. NU had advanced to the finals outright from Season 77 onwards as they racked up sweep after sweep.

Mikka Cacho had 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Angel Surada added 11 points and nine boards for the Lady Bulldogs.

But their 1-2 punch of Clarin and Kristine Cayabyab combined for just 14 points on 5-of-23 shooting in the loss.

NU dropped to 12-1, while La Salle improved to 11-2 and improved their chances of taking a twice-to-beat advantage in the women's Final 4.

The scores:

LA SALLE (61) - Tchuido 14, Torres 13, Sario 10, Binaohan 10, De La Paz 7, Jimenez 5, Arciga 2, Ahmed 0.

NU (57) - Cacho 12, Surada 11, Cayabyab 7, Clarin 7, Tiky 6, Pingol 6, Canuto 3, Solis 3, Fabruada 2, Bartolo 0, Betanio 0.

Quarters: 14-12, 32-25, 37-36, 49-49. 61-57