UAAP: Adamson eliminates FEU from Final 4 contention

Jerom Lastimosa helped Adamson secure a crucial win over FEU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) For the first time since 2012, Far Eastern University will not be competing in the UAAP Final 4.

This, after the Adamson Soaring Falcons held on for a 75-70 victory over the Tamaraws in their second round game of UAAP Season 85, Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Soaring Falcons, who opened the game with 18 unanswered points and led 27-4 after the first frame, but needed to hold on amidst a furious fight back from the Tamaraws.

FEU could not complete their rally, however, and absorbed their ninth loss of the season against four wins. Their record will keep them from qualifying to the semifinals, ending a stretch of eight consecutive Final 4 appearances. They last failed to make the semis in Season 75.

The Falcons, meanwhile, improved to 6-6, keeping in step with De La Salle University for the last spot in the Final 4.

"It's nice again that we're able to put ourselves in a good position. At least we're able to control things that we can control. 'Yan ang laging message namin sa players. Today, buhay pa rin. Buhay pa rin kami," said Adamson coach Nash Racela.

Jerom Lastimosa led the way for the Soaring Falcons, playing 17 minutes off the bench and pouring in 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including five three-pointers. Lenda Douanga made all eight of his shots en route to 18 points, while Cedrick Manzano had a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Adamson appeared headed for a comfortable win after limiting the Tamaraws to just four points in the opening quarter. FEU missed all 16 of their field goals in the opening period, relying on two free throws each from Patrick Tchuente and Daniel Celzo to get on the board.

They would miss four more shots in the second quarter before LJay Gonzales' pull-up jumper found the bottom of the net for their first field goal of the game. That turned things around for FEU, and the Tams out-scored Adamson 26-12 in the period to make it a close affair.

FEU would get as close as five points, 69-64, with still 1:31 left off a three-pointer by Bryan Sajonia, but they blew an opportunity to trim the lead even further when Cholo Anonuevo muffed a layup with a minute to play.

That led to two free throws by Lastimosa, before Anonuevo made up for his miscue with a bucket that cut the lead to five again, 71-66, with 49 seconds left. But a split at the line by Joem Sabandal in the next possession proved enough for Adamson to weather the Tamaraws' last-ditch efforts.

Kyle Bautista led the Tams with 14 points, and Anonuevo had 13 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Sajonia finished with 11 points before fouling out late.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 75 -- Lastimosa 23, Douanga 18, Manzano 10, Sabandal 6, Colonia 4, Hanapi 3, Yerro 3, Jaymalin 3, Torres 2, Barasi 2, Manlapaz 1, Barcelona 0, Flowers 0, Fuentebella 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

FEU 70 -- Bautista 14, Anonuevo 13, Sajonia 11, Alforque 8, Sleat 5, Gonzales 5, Torres 4, Tchuente 4, Ona 4, Celzo 2, Bagunu 0, Gravera 0, Songcuya 0.

Quarters: 27-4, 39-30, 58-46, 75-70.