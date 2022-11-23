Kalei Mau of F2 Logistics. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kalei Mau's first priority in the upcoming offseason is to get healthy, after a tough campaign with the F2 Logistics in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The Filipino-American spiker was limited by injuries in her stint this year, as she reportedly dealt with calf and shoulder issues. Mau played with her right shoulder heavily wrapped in their last game of the conference against Petro Gazz on Tuesday.

She battled through the pain to deliver 20 points, including several clutch hits, as the Cargo Movers swept the Gazz Angels, 25-16, 25-22, 27-25. It was a triumphant end to their campaign, though F2 Logistics still fell short of the semifinals.

"That's the team that I know. It's the team that I have been playing with for the last three, almost four years," said Mau of their performance against the semis-bound Petro Gazz squad. "I think the difference-maker was no pressure, have fun."

"Our game plan was really to just do our best and be there for each other. And I think, we did exactly that, and I'm really proud of our team for doing that," she added.

With their campaign now over, the high-leaping open spiker said her focus is now on regaining her full fitness.

"For me, get healthy," Mau said immediately when asked what's next for her.

"It's offseason, just like any other offseason … This one I gotta work a little extra harder. I had a lot of injuries that held me back from playing my best this conference," she admitted. "As upsetting as it is, it's completely out of your control at the moment."

"So, I just really have to dial in on rehab, therapy, and just come back stronger."

Mau finished the conference with 83 total points on 78 kills, four aces, and a block, good for 20th among all players.