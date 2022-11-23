PBA: Bay Area blasts TNT for twice-to-beat bonus

MANILA -- Bay Area blew away slumping Talk 'N Text, 140-108, to secure a place in the top 2 of the quarterfinals in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday.

With the win, the Dragons nabbed a twice-to-beat bonus in the next round.

Myles Powell led the way for Bay Area, scoring 29 of his 37 points in the first half. He also tallied 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and a steal as the Dragons hiked their record to 10-2.

The Texters dropped to their seventh loss in 11 games, jeopardizing their chances of making the cut in the top 8 teams moving to the playoffs.

Their new import Matt Mobley scored 38 points in a losing effort.

Poy Erram and Roger Pogoy scored 16 markers each while Mikey Williams settled for 11.

TNT played minus injured Jayson Castro.

