NCAA: Loss to JRU drops Letran to second seed

MANILA, Philippines -- Jose Rizal University concluded their troubled campaign in NCAA Season 98 on a triumphant note, as they shocked defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 87-71, on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Ry dela Rosa torched the Knights for 22 points, including six three-pointers, while Marwin Dionisio added 16 points and five rebounds.

The Heavy Bombers snapped a six-game losing streak and concluded the tournament with a 7-11 win-loss record. This was just their second win in their last 11 games, as what was once a promising campaign fell apart in the second round.

JRU also found itself embroiled in controversy over John Amores' punching spree against College of St. Benilde last November 8, but the Heavy Bombers will at least have something to build on for next season after beating the Knights.

They led by as much as 16 points in the wire-to-wire win, though Letran got to within six points late in the final quarter. An and-1 by JL delos Santos with under three minutes left gave the Bombers a 78-69 cushion, however, and the Knights faded from there.

Letran finished the elimination round with a 13-5 win-loss record -- good for the second seed behind College of St. Benilde (14-4). The Knights will still have a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4, where they will be up against No. 3 Lyceum of the Philippines (12-6).

The Blazers will take on the San Beda Red Lions (12-6) in the other Final 4 pairing.

King Caralipio had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Brent Paraiso contributed 12 points in a losing effort for the Knights.

In the other game, the Mapua Cardinals defeated San Sebastian, 75-67, for a winning end to their campaign as well.

Paolo Hernandez scored 13 of his team-high 22 points in the final quarter to deliver Mapua to victory. The Cardinals exited with a 7-11 record, though they fell well short of expectations after having finished as runners-up in Season 97.

San Sebastian's loss dropped them to 8-11 at the end of the tournament. Ichie Altamirano scored a season-high 24 points in the defeat.

The Scores:

JRU vs CSJL

JRU 87 -- Dela Rosa 22, Dionisio 16, Guiab 14, Delos Santos 11, Miranda 11, Medina 7, Arenal 2, Celis 2, Abaoag 2, De Jesus 0, Tan 0.

LETRAN 71 -- Caralipio 15, Paraiso 12, Yu 10, Sangalang 7, Monje 7, Tolentino 7, Javillonar 5, Ariar 4, Santos 4, Reyson 0, Olivario 0, Guarino 0, Miclat 0, Lantaya 0, Bautista 0.

Quarters: 21-15, 48-38, 66-52, 87-71.

MU vs SSC-R

MAPUA 75 -- Hernandez 22, Nocum 17, Salenga 14, Bonifacio 7, Agustin 5, Cuenco 3, Igliane 3, Pido 2, Soriano 2, Garcia 0, Mercado 0, Gamboa 0, Lacap 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 67 -- Altamirano 24, Calahat 13, Are 9, Una 8, Aguilar 4, Villapando 2, Sumoda 2, Escobido 2, Suico 2, Paglinawan 0, Concha 0, Cosari 0.

Quarters: 6-19, 29-32, 46-51, 75-67.