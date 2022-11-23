The House of Representatives has approved on second reading House Bill 6224 which grants Philippine citizenship to basketball star Justin Brownlee.

The congressional fact sheet explained that the bill will grant Filipino citizenship to Brownlee, who is a citizen of the United States of America, in recognition of his notable contributions to the Philippines.

The fact sheet explained that the bill cites that Brownlee brought pride and joy to the PBA as well as to all basketball enthusiasts in the country.

It also cited that Brownlee led the team Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings to its first championship in 2016 and gave the Gin Kings two more titles in the 2017 PBA Governor's Cup and the 2018 Commissioner's Cup where he was also named Best Import.

The fact sheet explains that Brownlee wants to play for the Philippine national basketball team and be one of the representatives of the country in the forthcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023, where the Philippines is one of the host countries.

The fact sheet also cited that Brownlee is actively supporting local sports programs, activities and community services in Filipino communities.

"He embodies the Filipino values of perseverance, determination, and dedication to work in service to the country, and has a sincere desire to live in the Philippines as a Filipino citizen," the fact sheet said.

Aside from granting Brownlee citizenship, with all the attendant rights, privileges and prerogatives, the bill also mandates that Brownlee shall enter upon the full enjoyment of Philippine citizenship when he takes the Oath of Allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines before an officer duly authorized for this purpose, registration of the same with the Bureau of Immigration, and issuance of his Certificate of Naturalization.

"Mr. Brownlee who stands tall as 6’6 giant was born on April 23, 1988 has been a permanent fixture in Philippine Basketball and a fan favorite of Filipinos since 2016." 1PACMAN Rep. Michael Romero said in his sponsorship speech.

"On his part and since 2018, Mr. Brownlee has been consistent with his desire to make our country his permanent home and is very much willing and able to represent the Philippines in the international basketball scene as a member of Gilas Pilipinas Men’s Basketball team," he added.

"Mr. Justin Brownlee should be differentiated from all others because he volunteered to become a Filipino or a naturalized citizen of our country. Here is one of the best foreign players that the PBA had and I know that he will be a great asset, not just for our country, but also as a Filipino Citizen." Romero also said.

Romero urged his colleagues to approve the bill so Brownlee can represent the country in the upcoming February 2023 sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers which will be hosted by the Philippines as well as the FIBA World Cup 2023.

The House will vote on the bill on 3rd and final reading in 3 days.