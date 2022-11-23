Filipino Canadians hold biggest basketball tournament in Whitehorse

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Eighteen teams of Filipino Canadians gathered at the F.H. Collins gymnasium to kick off the biggest basketball tournament of the year in Whitehorse.

The event was organized by the Canadian Filipino Association of Yukon (CFAY), Filipino Canadian Basketball League of Yukon (FCBLY), and Canadian Filipino Sports Association of Yukon (CFSAY). This is the first time that three Filipino Canadian groups have joined forces to mount the tournament.

"Through this unity game, we are expecting more basketball enthusiasts to come out and join," FCBLY Vice President Dominic Pelayo said. "We come to take a look at these beautiful talents of these athletes and we can go as far as bringing them within the territory and even the entire Canada as we go and move forward in seeing the Filipino Canadian Basketball Association."

Northwestel and Triniti Dental-JPR Cleaning faced off in the opening game, with the latter winning.

The teams got tremendous support from businesses in Whitehorse whose sponsorships played a big role in making the event a success.

Government officials in Yukon were also in attendance. They include Hon. Ranj Pillai, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Porter Creek South, and Whitehorse City Councilor Jocelyn Curteanu.

"This is the most excited that I've been and it's just because now everybody is in the same room, competing, working the same goal and just bringing our community together," Curteanu said.

Aside from promoting Filipino camaraderie and unity, organizers also hope to inspire the youth to play basketball through events like this.

"We want to develop more skills not just for the adults but mostly for the kids," CFAY Sports Committee President Romeo Gayangos said.

Meanwhile, FCBLY President Luke Mahilum noted, "If they want to play basketball, just focus, work hard, and the most important thing in playing basketball is respect."

The basketball tournament is just the start of the 2022 Winter League in Whitehorse. Events for volleyball, badminton, and other sports will also be launched this month.