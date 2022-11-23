MANILA - Colegio San Juan de Letran on Wednesday entered the grand finals of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament after sneaking past defending champion Lyceum of the Philippines University, 2-1, in their playoff match.

Lyceum, the league's top-seeded team, was sent down the lower bracket, and is on the brink of elimination.

Lyceum managed to draw Game 1, with Letran equalizing later on.

With Lyceum leading in kills in the first 10 minutes of Game 3, Letran took slight control of the map.

Lyceum was knocking on their door in the 15th minute but a "Wild Charge" by Lyceum's Grock, set up a wipeout, leading to the counter-attack and the base takedown, securing the biggest upset of the league in favor of the Knights.

As of writing, Arellano University and Jose Rizal University (JRU) managed to eliminate Emilio Aguinaldo College and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, respectively.

Arellano and JRU are currently battling for the slot to fight Lyceum in another match set tonight.