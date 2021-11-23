Playing for pride, California Precision Sports (CPS) beat Baguio City, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11, 25-12, for its first Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League victory on Tuesday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center Lipa City, Batangas.

The Lady Highlanders also finally won a set in the second, but the Antipolo-based CPS regrouped with a dominant performance in the third and fourth to prevail.

"We could have done better," said skipper Kizzie Madriaga after her teammates allowed Baguio City to steal a set before playing their usual game and snatch their first win in four outings.

The Lady Highlanders fell to 0-4.

Caisey Dongallo scored all but one of her 25 points on attacks and collected seven digs, Jelai Gajero added 16 points and eight digs and setter Madriaga tossed in 19 excellent sets for CPS.

Handled by multi-titled high school coach Jerry Yee in a bubble training for a month, CPS was finally rewarded after putting up a gallant stand in its first three matches.

"Coach Yee prepared for us very well," Gajero said.

Those losses against professional clubs toughened CPS and Yee was the glue that kept the young crew together.

"He is so calm coaching us," said Madriaga, referring to Yee.