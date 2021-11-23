F2 Logistics' Kim Kianna Dy. Handout photo

F2 Logistics moved on the cusp of becoming the first-ever Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League women's titlist following a 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 romp of Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers on Tuesday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City.

The Cargo Movers weathered a searing Perlas Spikers fightback in the second set and pulled away in the third to improve to 4-0 record.

Kianna Dy took the scoring mantle with 12 points, while setter Iris Tolenada had a solid all-around game of 10 points, including three aces and three blocks, and tossed in 20 excellent sets for F2 Logistics.

Aby Maraño had four blocks for a 10-point outing while Majoy Baron also scored in twin digits for the Cargo Movers with 10.

Only Chery Tiggo stands in F2 Logistics' way of winning it all. The Cargo Movers seek to complete a clean 5-0 campaign against the reigning Premiere Volleyball League Open Conference champions in the final day of competitions at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The team with the best record after the six-day tournament will be the country's representative to the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship in May next year.