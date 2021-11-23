MMA: Rolando Dy takes on Serbian fighter in Brave CF 56

Filipino MMA fighter Rolando “The Incredible” Dy is set to meet Slobodan Maksimovic at the latter's turf in Belgrade, Serbia on December 18.

The fight will headline BRAVE CF 56 which will take place at the state-of-the-art Belexpocentar.

Dy, the 30-year-old son of boxing legend and former WBC super featherweight world champion Rolando Navarrete, has been an MMA fighter since 2011 and is one of the most recognizable faces in Philippine MMA.

With more than 20 professional bouts on his résumé, Dy has the experience of a seasoned veteran and has seen it all inside the cage. He will now get the chance to put on a show once more opposite Maksimovic.

In the other corner, Maksimovic has been in the MMA game for more than a decade and has a wealth of fight experience under various outfits on his curriculum vitae.

Ranked as the No. 5 lightweight in the Balkan Peninsula, Maksimovic possesses a beautiful combination of solid striking and grappling skills that has proven to be a potent formula for success as he has amassed a stellar 17-6-1 overall record.

Dy, the 2020 BRAVE CF Fighter of the Year awardee, desperately needs an impressive performance to maintain his status in the stacked lightweight class. Meanwhile, Maksimovic is eager to keep rolling and make a big first impression on the world stage.