Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao got his very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

The wax figure, which used Pacquiao's actual boxing shorts, shoes and gloves, was officially unveiled on Tuesday.

"Thank you for doing such a great job here," Pacquiao said in an interview with Madame Tussauds.

Photo courtesy of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Photo courtesy of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Photo courtesy of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

"I feel proud to be part of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. I hope my fans will visit the attraction, and enjoy taking pictures posing with me."

"I'm sure the fans will be happy and excited for this wax figure."

Pacquiao said the shorts, shoes and gloves used for the wax figure were used in previous fights. He said he donated the items so people will be inspired by the wax figure.