Former University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroon Bright Akhuetie has been called up for the Nigerian national pool for the coming 2023 FIBA World Cup African qualifiers.

The 6-foot-8 former UAAP MVP will be teaming up with former NBA players Ben Uzoh and Ike Diogu in the 16-man pool.

Nigeria is set to battle with 16 other teams who are gunning for the five berths in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Akhuetie played for UP in UAAP Season 82 where he steered the Maroons to its first-ever second seed. He went on to become the first Maroon to be awarded the MVP plum since Benjie Paras in 1986.

Akhuetie later flew home after the UAAP was called off due to tthe pandemic.

Prior to his UP stint, he also played for University of Perpetual Help in the NCAA.