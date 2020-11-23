UAAP in no rush to discuss Aldin Ayo appeal

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP has yet to discuss the appeal made by former University of Santo Tomas (UST) coach Aldin Ayo regarding his indefinite ban from the league, according to executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag.

Ayo was banned by the UAAP in September in the wake of the "Sorsogon bubble" controversy, which also saw the coach resign from his post in UST. He quickly filed an appeal, and in late September the local government of Sorsogon found Ayo not liable for any violations of quarantine protocols in the province.

The UAAP has yet to tackle Ayo's case, however, especially as they are still waiting for the results of the investigations of some government agencies that had taken interest in the case.

"I know sinasabi nila na may mga lumabas na reports from the local police," said Saguisag during a recent appearance on "Power and Play."

"Pero CHED (Commission on Higher Education) has already begun its investigation, as well as the DOJ (Department of Justice) and other agencies," he added. "So we await those findings para we can also align."

In late August, CHED met with representatives of the UAAP, UST, the Department of Health, the Games and Amusements Board, and the Philippine Sports Commission to discuss the "Sorsogon bubble" issue. At the time, the organization said it was mulling sanctions against the university.

Saguisag said the UAAP "deemed it best" to wait for the results of these investigations instead of immediately tackling Ayo's appeal.

"For now, we have initial findings on the case of Coach Ayo as well as UST," he said. "(But) for now, no rush to reverse or revisit or modify the judgement."

"Kumbaga, status quo," he said.

In a recent appearance on "Power and Play," Ayo expressed his confidence that his appeal to the UAAP will prosper, thanks in part to the findings of the Sorsogon police and local government that cleared him of any wrongdoing.

"I'm confident because wala akong nilabag. Makikita naman nila 'yan sa appeal ko. Sa akin, I'm just grateful doon sa endorsement ng UST, doon sa appeal ko," he said.

Ayo also explained that the Growling Tigers did not go to Sorsogon for a basketball camp; rather, they were there to learn about farming.

Ayo coached UST for two seasons, leading them to the finals in Season 82 where they lost to Ateneo de Manila University. Prior to his stint in España, he coached at De La Salle University for two years and led the Green Archers to the UAAP title in 2016.

In 2015, he called the shots for Colegio de San Juan de Letran, his alma mater, and steered them to the NCAA Season 91 title.

