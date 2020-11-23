PSC to aid athletes affected by typhoons

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is preparing to send financial assistance to national team athletes who were affected by the consecutive typhoons that hit the Philippines.

The PSC announced on Sunday that they have coordinated with various national sports associations (NSAs) to determine who were affected.

The agency received reports that 57 athletes and coaches from nine different sports were forced to evacuate or are at risk of losing their homes due to torrential rains and flash floods in Metro Manila and nearby areas.

PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez said they are monitoring the athletes and coaches who were affected, and are now expediting the release of financial assistance.

"It might not be substantial but we will do our best we can to help them," said Ramirez.

"We will have this rolled out the soonest. We are just waiting for the final report from the NSA affairs so we can finalize everything," added PSC executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr.

PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez said on the "PSC Hour" radio show last Saturday that the agency is "on top of the situation" and assured the athletes that help is on the way.

"They just have to stay cool, relaxed, protect themselves, stay safe and don't worry. The assistance will come, definitely," he said.

Most of the affected national athletes and coaches are from the Philippine Canoe-Kayak Dragonboat Federation residing near floodways in Rizal.

Related video: