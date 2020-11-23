MMA: Team Lakay's Danny Kingad returns at ONE: Big Bang

MANILA, Philippines -- Danny Kingad is the latest member of Team Lakay to return to action, as he is set to compete in the undercard of ONE: Big Bang on December 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Championship announced Monday the fight cards both for ONE: Big Bang and ONE: Collision Course, which is scheduled for December 18.

Kingad, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the flyweight division, will take on former ONE world champion Kairat Akhmetov of Kazakhstan.

It will be Kingad's first fight since January 2020, when he outpointed Wei Xie at ONE: Fire and Fury.

Another Filipino will feature in the card as Jomary Torres takes on Ritu Phogat in an atomweight bout.

Like Kingad, Torres is fighting for the first time since January 2020. Her bout at ONE: Fire and Fury against Jenny Huang ended in a no-contest. Prior to that, she had lost four consecutive matches.

ONE: Big Bang and ONE: Collision Course continue ONE Championship's partnership with the government of Singapore to pilot the return of live international sports productions.

The promotion offers 250 special in-person "Superfan" ticket packages priced at S$188 each. The ticket packages come with premium socially distanced seating and exclusive ONE merchandise.

Patrons are required to undergo the Antigen Rapid Test on event day and produce a valid negative certificate to qualify for admission.

