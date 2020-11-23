Golf: Pagdanganan, Saso 'practically' assured of Olympic berths

Filipina golfer Bianca Pagdanganan. Steve Dykes, Getty Images North America via AFP/file

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines can send two golfers to the Tokyo Olympics next year if they can maintain their places in the rankings, the secretary-general of the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) said.

According to Valeriano "Bones" Floro of NGAP, Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso are virtually assured of qualification to the Tokyo Games next year.

This, as they are currently ranked in the Top 60 by the International Golf Federation in their Olympic Golf Ranking. Saso, who competes in the LPGA of Japan Tour, is ranked No. 25, while Pagdanganan, who is now competing in the LPGA Tour, is at No. 40.

"Ang kailangan lang natin doon sa dalawang athlete natin is maglaro lang sila ng maglaro," Floro said of the pair during an appearance on the "PSC Hour" radio show. "Sumali lang sila ng sumali sa mga event nila, and practically pasok na sila."

The qualification period for the Tokyo Games is until June 21 for the men and June 28 for the women, with the Top 60 golfers of each gender securing their spots in the Olympics.

As amateurs, Pagdanganan and Saso brought great honor to the Philippines. Together with Lois Kaye Go, they won team gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, with Saso also claiming the individual gold and Pagdanganan, the bronze.

In the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila, Pagdanganan won individual gold and paired with Go to win the team gold as well.

They were quick to make an impact as professionals. Saso placed fifth in her first event before breaking through at the 2020 NEC Karuizawa 72. Pagdanganan, meanwhile, has made waves in the LPGA Tour, finishing tied for ninth in the Women's PGA Championship in October.

Floro said he was not at all surprised to see the pair shine in the pro ranks after their successful amateur careers.

"Talagang expected 'yan, na talagang gagaling at gagaling sila," he said. "Na-experience namin sila, when they were representing our country, eh ibang klase disiplina."

"So there were times na pagkatapos ng tournament day, kasi apat na araw 'yung competition, biglang imbis na kumain, didiretso sa practice range," he recalled. "Talagang ibang klase 'yung work ethic nila. So I commend them, I salute them, I salute the players. Talagang ang gagaling nila."

So impressive are Pagdanganan and Saso that Floro won't be surprised if they not just qualify for the Olympics, but even contend for the gold medal.

"Alam mo, very hopeful na tayo. Eto laging nagtatanong, 'O anong chances sa gold medal sa Olympics?'" he said. "Pero eto, I can honestly say, ang laki ng tsansa na mag-gold eto."

"Alala mo dito sa women's golf, ang proverbial saying na bilog ang bola. Talagang ang laki ng possibility natin," he added.

As of now, four Filipinos are assured of berths in the Tokyo Games next year: pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Carlos Yulo, and boxers Irish Magno and Eumir Marcial.

The Games are set from July 23 to August 8, 2021, having been rescheduled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Related video: