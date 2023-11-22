MANILA — Dota 2 Shopify Rebellion has hired another Pinoy to be their middle laner.

Erin Jasper Ferrer, popularly known by Southeast Asian esports fans as "Yopaj," has joined Shopify Rebellion, the organization announced on its social media platforms on Wednesday.

Yopaj was a former member of Boom Esports which eliminated ex-world champions Team Spirit in The International 2022.

Boom Esports' SEA stint found itself at the end of the line as it failed to enter The International 2023 after falling to Execration in the qualifiers in the lower bracket, 2-1.

This meant another chance for Yopaj, who now sees himself teamed up with Artour "Arteezy" Babaev, Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek, Thiago "Thiolicor" Cordeiro, and Kartik "Kitrak" Rathi, who also came from different parts of the world.

He replaced former Shopify middle lane star Abed Yusop, who hails from Cavite.