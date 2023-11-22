ABS-CBN head of digital Jamie Lopez and URCC founder Alvin Aguilar during the signing of the agreement on Wednesday. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC), the longest-running mixed martial arts promotion in the country, has entered a deal with ABS-CBN's iWantTFC to showcase Filipino MMA through the digital platform.

This means the likes of URCC stars like Eros Baluyot, Godwin Langbayan, Troy Legaspi, and Rex De Lara will be able to showcase their talent through iWantTFC's reach here and abroad.

The signing of the agreement between URCC founder Alvin Aguilar and ABS-CBN head of digital Jamie Lopez took place on Tuesday at ABS-CBN Corp. in Diliman, Quezon City.

"I've done a lot of projects before with ABS-CBN and when we've restarted the URCC after the pandemic, it would only be natural to be back here," said URCC founder and Wrestling Association president Alvin Aguilar.

"ABS-CBN is very key in bringing the whole mixed martial arts movement to the country and around the world. We're very very excited to be here."

For his part, Lopez cited Aguilar's role in popularizing local MMA.

With iWantTFC's help, he is confident that more viewers will be able to appreciate the skills and talents of Filipino fighters.

"We're really hoping to be able to bring the content to the greater market," he said.

"Alvin and his team have done a great job showcasing and bringing MMA to the market in the Philippines, but I think with our reach we will be able to bring this to the mass market to showcase Filipino talent and show we are world class in this type of event."