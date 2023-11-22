UP’s Goldwin Monteverde, Ateneo’s Tab Baldwin

MANILA — The UP Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles will face off yet again, this time in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball Final Four.

After the Blue Eagles eliminated the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Wednesday, both Seasons 84 and 85 finalists will now have the chance to settle the score yet again, albeit not for the championship.

Still, it doesn’t change the fact that the Fighting Maroons would want to get revenge on their Finals tormentors last season.

But instead of banking on their twice-to-beat advantage, Maroons mentor Goldwin Monteverde is more keen on still looking at what they can improve and handle internally.

“Hindi namin iniisip yung sitwasyon na yun. We're not gonna talk about [the twice-to-beat] advantage,” he said last Sunday following their win against the NU Bulldogs.

“We will always concentrate doon sa things that we can improve on. Winning or losing games, we always have to learn. Importante na makita namin through this game kung ano ang dapat gawin,” he explained.

“We just have to concentrate on ourselves before dealing with kung sino kalaban namin.”

One thing that they can count on, is that the team is now healthy as they head into the postseason. Significantly, this will be the first time since 2022 that CJ Cansino will be going into the semis without an injury.

“Basta, binibigay namin ang lahat and kung sino man ang makakaharap namin, we'll just prepare for that and one thing. But siyempre, ang maganda dito, everybody's healthy sa playoffs so yun ang isang importante dito,” added Monteverde.

And aside from the on-court goods that their team captain can bring, what is more important for Cansino is having the chance to set an example for his teammates, especially for the rookies on their squad.

"I don't think you could teach experience, but pwede mong ituro ang effort. Lagi namang sinasabi sa amin ni coach Gold na keep on pounding, and kapag binigay namin ang best namin, kung ano man ang maging resulta, okay na kami," Cansino said.

Veteran big man Malick Diouf, on the other hand, thinks that their young guns are already primed to contribute to their title aspirations.

"I think, like, they are not playing in the semifinals [for the first time], the rookies. For me, I think they are all ready because they know what's waiting for them. They played 14 games, so they are excited to play in the semis and have a common goal, but I don't think there is any doubt about the boys," Diouf said.

The duo, alongside the rest of the UP squad, will have the chance to translate all of these on the court when they lock horns with Ateneo on Saturday, November 25, 2 PM, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

