MANILA -- University of the East proved that its second seed in the UAAP Season 86 girls' table tennis tournament was not a fluke as it eliminated last season's finalist De La Salle Zobel.

Resala Balamal was the heroine of the contest, defeating Kimberly Amandy in five sets, 11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 9-11, 11-7, to secure a 3-1 victory over the Junior Lady Green Paddlers on Wednesday at the Amoranto Sports Complex Arena in Quezon City.

The triumph propelled the Junior Lady Warriors to the Finals.

UE will now face the undefeated reigning champion University of Santo Tomas in the best-of-three-tie Finals on Thursday, starting at 9 a.m.

"Masaya na nakabalik na 'yung UE sa Finals. Alam namin na powerhouse 'yung UST, kumbaga mas maliit pa sa butas ng karayom pagdadaanan namin. Kaya 'yung mga bata doblehin lang nila 'yung ginawa nila para makalaban kami," said UE assistant coach Mario Tiburcio.

Therese Gumobao initially put the Junior Lady Green Paddlers in the lead with an 8-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-6, 12-10 victory over Amira Baholoy. It turned out to be the Muntinlupa-based school's last hurrah this season as the Junior Lady Warriors dominated the next three matches.

Farhana Abdul equalized for UE after an 11-9, 2-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7 victory over Joanna Esguerra in the second singles rubber before Daisy Calo and Vhernalie Cruz secured the 2-1 advantage with an 11-8, 14-12, 8-11, 8-11, 11-7 triumph over Kimberly Odelmo and Andrea Reblora, setting up the Balamal clincher.

DLSZ had earlier climbed the ladder with a 3-0 upset of the third-ranked Adamson University in the first round. Isabelle Bernal and Odelmo secured the tie over Lady Baby Falcons Sophia Beloso and Angeline Corcuera, 11-8, 18-20, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10.

With this win, the Junior Lady Green Paddlers secured their place on the podium with a third-place finish this season.

On the other hand, Adamson booked its showdown in the boys' best-of-three-tie Finals series against UST after a 3-1 win over UE.

Sean Arvin Garcia clinched this Finals appearance for the Baby Falcons with a huge 10-12, 11-4, 11-6, 11-8 victory over Immanuel Gueverra in the third singles match, making amends for brother Sean Irvin's loss in the second singles rubber against Reyan Reg, 12-14, 9-11, 12-14.

Kyle Quiñones earlier put Adamson in the lead with a clinical 11-2, 11-9, 11-3 victory over Sean Galang, before Leighnard Bartolo and Gerald Noche restored order for the squad with a 12-14, 14-12, 14-12, 6-11, 11-6 thriller over Gerussel Corpus and Mateo Fabro in the lone doubles match.

The Junior Red Warriors had earlier secured the podium finish with a huge 3-2 conquest of last year's champions DLSZ Junior Green Paddlers. Corpus played singles in the contest against the previous titleholders, winning the match in four games, 11-7, 5-11, 13-11, 11-3, over Troy Rodriguez.

The UST and Adamson Boys' Final is likewise set on Thursday, with the first tie of the series starting at 9 a.m. in the same Diliman venue.