UAAP: Ateneo bulldozes Adamson, barges into Final 4

Jared Brown of Ateneo Blue Eagles. Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA – A chance for the Blue Eagles to defend their title.

Ateneo de Manila University has clinched the last Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

This, as the Blue Eagles routed the Soaring Falcons, 70-48, to advance to the semis to face top-seeded University of the Philippines, which has a twice-to-beat bonus.

It was all Ateneo from the get-go, as Adamson failed to see sunlight in all four chapters in front of 7,088 attendees at the Pasay venue.

Guard Jared Brown led the offensive for the Blue Eagles as he scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half, while also tallying four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

He did not act alone, as Sean Quitevis and Mason Amos were also in double-digit scoring for Ateneo.

To the audience's surprise, Jerom Lastimosa, who suffered a full ACL tear and was thought to be out for the rest of the season, entered the game in the closing moments of the first half.

Unfortunately for Adamson, even Lastimosa's presence did not boost their level of play as they trailed 56-39 to end the third quarter. The frame also saw coaches Tab Baldwin and Nash Racela given technical fouls after a verbal altercation near midcourt.

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin and Adamson coach Nash Racela were both called for technical fouls for verbal altercation with less than a minute remaining in 3Q. #UAAP86 #UAAPBasketball pic.twitter.com/6zSa05e7iy — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) November 22, 2023

The Katipunan-based cagers eventually tallied their biggest lead in the final frame, building a 25-point cushion at 67-42 with 4:16 remaining.

With Adamson heading towards a loss, Lastimosa checked in once again for Adamson in the closing minutes, answering the fans' calls for the "King Falcon." In a gesture of goodwill, Ateneo gave him the ball in the final possession, allowing Lastimosa to attempt another shot to end his collegiate career.

Fans from both teams cheered as he drained a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Jerom Lastimosa, who entered in the closing moments in 4Q, nails a buzzer-beating three to cap his collegiate career. #UAAP86 #UAAPBasketball



FINAL: Ateneo 70, Adamson 48. pic.twitter.com/Lp2owNTYF8 — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) November 22, 2023

While Ateneo has a chance to retain its men's basketball title,, this loss means that Adamson will miss out on the Final 4 after making a postseason trip last year.

The scores:

Ateneo (70) – Brown 20, Quitevis 11, Amos 10, Ballungay 7, Bongo 4, Obasa 4, Koon 3, Nieto 3, Credo 3, Espinosa 3, Lazaro 2, Chiu 0, Gamber 0, Tuano 0.

AdU (48) – Erolon 9, Hanapi 8, Calisay 5, Manzano 4, Yerro 4, Montebon 4, Sabandal 4, Magbuhos 3, Lastimosa 3, Barasi 2, Ramos 2, Colonia 0, Ojarikre 0, Cañete 0, Barcelona 0, Anabo 0.

Quarterscores: 24-15, 40-25, 56-39, 70-48