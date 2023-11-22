Smart Omega Beijing-bound for CODM Fall Invitational

Handout photo

MANILA -- Smart Omega is in Beijing, China as it qualified for the knockout playoffs of the prestigious Call of Duty: Mobile Fall Invitational.

The tournament brings together teams from China, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India and will take place from November 21 to November 26.

The formidable roster of Smart Omega is led by skipper Jerrold "Woopiiee" Regay and playing coach John Benedict "Jaben" Julio.

Completing the squad are Edgar Martin "Tin" Matoza, Jonnel "R1sky" Buemio, Gian Zydric "Yato" Socao, and Abraham Jose "Eiji" Agbing.

Smart Omega led the group stages with a 4-1 record.

"With this new lineup, we’re geared up and ready to conquer every challenge that comes our way and emerge victorious because we are the super team. I am confident that we, will dominate the CDFI just like we did in the group stage," Woopiiee said.

The tournament boasts a significant prize pool of $55,805.