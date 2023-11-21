Eya Laure and Cess Robles of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers. Photos from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Chery Tiggo extended their winning streak to seven, but it did not come easy as they came from being behind two sets to one, to later taking it all in the PVL 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

The Crossovers outlasted the HD Spikers in five sets, 17-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 16-14.

Cess Robles, who delivered the clinching point in the frame, shared with reporters what they were thinking as they crawled back into the match.

"Kasi sa buong fourth set, wala na akong narinig kundi 'kapit lang, kapit lang,' as in lahat sila. So siguro naging (motivation) sa akin 'yon para gandahan ko pa 'yung laro ko. At nagsabi kaming lahat na amin 'to. 'Di kami papayag na ibibigay namin sa iba kasi pinagtrabahuhan namin 'to," she said.

Meanwhile, it was Eya Laure who won the game for Chery Tiggo, while having a career-best score in PVL with 26.

She detailed what was on her mind as she notched the game-winning service ace for Chery Tiggo.

"Sinasabi ko, ipapasok ko lang 'to, walang mawawala. 'Yun lang nasa isip (ko), kasi 'pag more na tumitingin ako (kina) coach... since si Coach Kungfu kasi 'yan, hindi ko na talaga kailangan tumingin sa kaniya. Magsasalita lang siya sa gilid ko, alam niyang nakikinig ako sa sinasabi niya," Laure said.

