PBA: TerraFirma's Javi GDL earns Player of the Week nod

Javi Gomez de Liaño of TerraFirma in action. PBA Images.

MANILA -- TerraFirma is off to a fast start in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, thanks in part to Javi Gomez de Liaño.

The sophomore wingman is answering the call for the Dyip early this season, as he helped the team score its first winning streak in a long while with victories over Blackwater and NLEX.

He was red-hot against the Road Warriors, torching them for a career-high 31 points in their thrilling 113-112 win at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. Gomez de Liaño was 10-of-15 from the floor, making four three-pointers as the Dyip overcame a 16-point deficit to nip NLEX.

His effort raised Terrafirma’s record to 2-1 and earned him the nod as the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Nov. 15 to 12.

During the stretch, which also saw the Dyip score a 97-87 win over Blackwater, the 6-foot-3 product of University of the Philippines averaged 24 points per game. 5.0 rebound, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals.

Against the Bossing, he finished with 17 points and five rebounds, while going 3-of-4 from downtown.

In two games, he averaged a high 58 percent shooting from three-point range, making 7-of-12 of his shots.

Gomez de Liaño edged out TerraFirma teammate Juami Tiongson, the Magnolia trio of Mark Barroca, Jio Jalalon and Paul Lee, and the Phoenix Super LPG duo of Jason Perkins and Tyler Tio for the weekly award.