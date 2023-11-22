TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in action against TerraFirma in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- The TNT Tropang GIGA used a third quarter blast to trash Terrafirma, 133-93, on Wednesday's PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Without Juami Tiongson and import Thomas Hugo De Thaey, the Dyip could do little to match the firepower of the Tropang GIGA.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led TNT's scoring barrage with 37 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Jayson Castro came off the bench with 15 markers, matching the outputs of Calvin Oftana and Henry Galinato.

The trio of Hollis-Jefferson, Oftana and Kelly Williams instigated the 41-point explosion in the third period that knocked down the Dyip.

Terrafirma could not respond as Tiongson and Kemark Carino were sidelined due to sickness. De Thaey, meanwhile is nursing a groin injury.

"When we found out that Juami and their import are not playing, I just told them that for the team that we know that we can beat... basing on my experiences, they will stay with you for the first maybe two quarters," said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa.

But he admitted getting worried as the Dyip is not the same team that goes without a fight.

"So at halftime we just discussed about being patient and that we don't have to win by 20, by one. It doesn't really matter because we know we can beat them But this game, really, we were kind of worried because if they were complete we know they are really a strong team," said Lastimosa.

Javi Gomez de Liano carried the scoring duties for Terrafirma with 16 markers. Isaac Go and Stephen Holts had 14 and 13, respectively.

It was the Dyip's second defeat, while the Tropang GIGA notched their second straight win.

The Tropang Giga is now tied with NorthPort, Meralco and Phoenix on identical 2-1 records at second spot.

According to PBA statistician Fidel Mangonon, this was the biggest margin of victory in the history of the TNT franchise, eclipsing their 127-89 demolition of Blackwater in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup. It's also the top scoring mark by any team so far in the conference.

The Scores:

TNT 133 – Hollis-Jefferson 37, Castro 15, Oftana 15, Galinato 15, K.Williams 13, Tungcab 8, Cruz 8, Aurin 6, Tolomia 6, Khobuntin 4, Ponferrada 3, Reyes 3, Heruela 0, Flores 0

TERRAFIRMA 93 – Gomez de Liano 16, Go 14, Holt 13, Camson 12, Alolino 9, Miller 8, Cahilig 7, Calvo 7, Ramos 4, Mina 3, Olivario 0, Daquoag 0

QUARTERS: 28-26, 58-55, 99-71, 133-93