Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA (UPDATED) – The University of the Philippines gets to live another day in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament.

The Fighting Maroons fended off the University of Santo Tomas in overtime, 88-80, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday to force a do-or-die match on Saturday.

Favour Onoh collected whopping 30 rebounds – the most in any match in the league since statistics were computerized, according to the UAAP. She also had 14 points to complete her massive double-double performance.

Louna Ozar and Kaye Pesquera also provided UP with 25 and 19-point showings, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kent Pastrana's 29-point production was not enough to tow UST to victory.

The Growling Tigresses ended the first two quarters leading, 45-38, but found themselves trailing at around 6:42 in the third quarter, 46-45, after an 8-0 UP run.

Even before that, UP already had a 13-0 run before ending the second frame, as UST squandered its 20-point separation.

Pastrana finally ended the drought for the Golden Tigresses with a layup.

UP was leading as they entered the final frame, 59-54, but Pastrana willed her team to tie at 59-all, as she finally got support after Villasin drained her triple to gain an edge at 62-59.

With 3:37 remaining in the payoff period, Christie Bariquit connected to Onoh for fastbreak points, 68-64.

It suddenly became a three-point party, as UST and UP exchanged baskets from beyond the arc to bring the scoring to 71-70, while Brigette Santos forced the maroon shirts to take a timeout after an easy two, 72-71.

Onoh brought UP back to life after splitting her charities, 72-72. Pastrana had the chance to take the game, but her step-back three hit the back of the rim, as the encounter went to overtime.

UST scored first in extended time with a triple but UP answered it back, 75-apiece.

Ozar took matters into her own hands, delivering baskets with the help of Marian Domingo and Pesquera to create an 85-76 cushion.

It was then Pesquera who dealt the dagger trey, as the Lady Bulldogs opted not to foul in the dying seconds of the affair.

FINAL: UP 88, UST 80.



UP gets to live another day as they escape UST in overtime, in the #UAAP86 women's basketball tournament in the Mall of Asia Arena.



Watch Kaye Pesquera's dagger three here. pic.twitter.com/RMStMHJ2UF — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) November 22, 2023

The scores:

UP (88) – Ozar 25, Pesquera 19, Onoh 14, Sanchez 12, Domingo 9, Tapawan 6, Maw 2, Bariquit 1, Lozada 0, Vingno 0.

UST (80) – Pastrana 29, Tacatac 12, Santos 9, Villasin 9, Ferrer 7, Maglupay 4, Danganan 3, Dionisio 3, Soriano 2, Ambos 2, Bron 0, Ly 0, Serrano 0.

Quarterscores: 21-22, 38-45, 59-54, 72-72, 88-80