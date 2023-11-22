Karl Pingol of NU Lady Bulldogs. Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA – National University (NU) will have the chance to extend its reign in the UAAP women's basketball as it enters the finals anew after beating Ateneo de Manila University on Wednesday, 58-43, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The seven-time defending champions were led by Camille Clarin, who had 12 points, three rebounds, and four assists, while Karl Pingol, who had an explosive third quarter, provided 10 markers and three steals.

Junize Calago and Kacey dela Rosa led the Blue Eagles' offensive with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Sarah Makanjuola also had a whopping 16 rebounds in the loss.

NU pulled away in the third quarter and never looked back, as the Lady Bulldogs embraced a 48-37 separation leading into the final frame. The firepower continued for them, gaining a 55-39 lead entering the last five minutes.

The Lady Bulldogs, who paraded into their ninth consecutive finals appearance, will wait for the winner of the other semis series between University of Santo Tomas (UST) and University of the Philippines (UP), who are still duking it out as of writing.

NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan had nothing but praise for Ateneo for putting up one big fight.

"We have to congratulate Ateneo women's basketball program for bringing their team to Final Four for two consecutive years. It's a testament on how well they are being coached," Dimaunahan said in the postgame conference.

The scores:

NU (58) – Clarin 12, Pingol 10, Canuto 8, Konateh 8, Berberabe 4, Solis 4, Betanio 3, Cayabyab 3, Talas 3, Surada 2, Fabruada 1, Alterado 0, Alcantara 0.

Ateneo (43) – Calago 12, Dela Rosa 10, Makanjoula 8, Joson 7, Villacruz 6, Gastador 0, Angala 0, Solis 0, Nieves 0, Malaga 0, Fetalvero 0, Eufemanio 0.

Quarterscores: 13-11, 31-27, 48-37, 58-43

