FEU's Gonzales emotional as he recalls favorite UAAP moments

MANILA -- Far Eastern University guard LJay Gonzales could not help but tear up as he sang their alma mater's hymn, moments after playing his final UAAP game last Saturday.

The Tamaraws had lost to University of Santo Tomas, 57-53, at the Araneta Coliseum for a tough end to their campaign in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

Gonzales could not be blamed for being emotional, given his loyalty to FEU. He played for the Baby Tamaraws in high school, leading them to a UAAP championship, and stayed with them in the seniors level despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sobrang mami-miss ko kasi 'yung FEU, and nagpapasalamat din ako, kasi sobrang laking tulong sa akin. Nakapag-laro ako sa kanila since high school," said Gonzales. "Nine years ata ako sa FEU. So sobrang happy ako, buong buhay ko, nasa FEU ako."

"Thankful ako sa mga coaches, sa FEU community, and sa boss namin," he added.

With his UAAP career officially over, the Isabela native can now focus on fully recovering from an injury that has been nagging him the entire season.

"Plano ko ngayon siguro, ipapa-ano ko muna 'yung bone spur ko sa paa, sa left [foot]. Papatanggal ko muna, and 'yun, therapy. Kasi dalawa 'yung injury ko sa left [foot], may bone spur ako, and puto na rin 'yunng ligament ng paa ko," he revealed.

"Pinaglalaban ko na lang sa therapy, and pinaglalaban ko na din sa FEU. 'Yun lagi kong iniisip sa sarili ko , na kahit may injury ako, iniisip ko pa rin sila. Kasi gusto ko silang masuklian, gusto ko silang mabigyan ng magandang opportunity din, and magandang blessing sa kanila," he added.

Gonzales has also graduated from FEU, and will just be waiting for any opportunity that will arrive after he fully heals from his injuries.

He says he did not take his UAAP career for granted, insisting that every game was his favorite. Some moments, however, really stood out for him.

"Lahat naman siguro, every game favorite ko. Pero ang pinaka-memorable sa akin, 'yung nanalo kami against Ateneo ng dalawang beses, and ako pa 'yung nag-best player [ng] back-to-back," he recalled.

Gonzales had scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds in their first round match-up against the Blue Eagles, winning 66-61. He then hit the game-winning three-point shot in their 62-59 triumph in the second round, to finish with 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

And despite missing the Final 4, Gonzales was not dissatisfied with the way the Tamaraws fought in Season 86.

"Happy ako the way we compete, and 'yun nga, andiyan naman 'yung mga coaches na laging nagre-remind sa amin. Andiyan naman 'yung mga coaches na tumutulong sa amin," he said.

