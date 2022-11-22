MANILA - League of Legends' mobile version Wild Rift will scrap its own tournaments in Europe, Latin America, and North America, among other gaming regions, as it shifts its focus on the Chinese and Asia-Pacific esports scene starting 2023.

In a press release issued Monday evening, Wild Rift said it will launch the Wild Rift Asian League as it seeks to focus on the largest market of the game, which launched 2020.

"The new Wild Rift league in Asia will be the first Riot cross-regional professional mobile esports league and will replace the original Wild Rift Esports (WRE) in April of 2023," Riot Games, the game's developer, said in an announcement.

The upcoming league will see eight Asia teams and 12 teams from China, the Wild Rift esports scene's powerhouse, competing. The announcement also means Riot will not operate its own leagues outside of Asia, as it focuses on the league it is building.

With the reforms, Riot wanted to give Wild Rift esports communities outside of Asia time to grow "organically." It will instead allow tournament organizers there to create third-party tournaments.

"We believe these changes will give the community time and runway to grow organically and establish what role high-level competition will play in their ecosystem. As the Wild Rift esports landscape evolves, we’ll be ready to move in lockstep.," Riot Games further explained.

The Philippines has had a presence in the international Wild Rift scene, with the now-defunct Team Secret Wild Rift squad and Rex Regum Quon booking appearances in the world stages of the game, since its esports scene's inception in 2020.