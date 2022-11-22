UAAP: La Salle's Quiambao earns Player of the Week nod

De La Salle's Kevin Quiambao (17) in action against UP during the second round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Pasay City on November 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University rookie Kevin Quiambao made sure that the Green Archers stayed in contention for the Final 4 in UAAP Season 85, stepping up when they needed him most.

The Green Archers gained payback against two of their first-round tormentors -- University of the Philippines (UP) and Adamson University -- thanks in part to Quiambao's solid numbers in the two victories. La Salle improved to 5-6 in the tournament to tie the Soaring Falcons for the fourth spot entering the homestretch of the elimination round.

Against defending champion UP on Sunday, Quiambao showed the way with a near double-double performance of 18 points and nine rebounds as the Green Archers pulled off a slim 82-80 win for a sweet revenge after a 72-69 loss in the first round.

Quiambao poured 13 of his points in the fourth quarter, including the game-sealing free throws to cap La Salle's biggest win of the season thus far at the expense of the No. 1 team in the league.

He also contributed eight points on a decent 4-of-7 clip along with four rebounds and a block in La Salle’s pulsating 81-78 win over Adamson after CJ Austria’s buzzer-beating triple to snap a four-game losing skid and atone for its 86-84 loss in their first encounter.

His remarkable showing for the Archers earned him the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week for the period Nov. 17-20.

"'Yung first half ko, two points lang. Kumbaga bumalik ‘yung memory na first game na broken jitters nga. Sabi ko sa sarili ko, hindi pwedeng mangyari ulit ‘yun. Nag-step up lang ako kahit lamang sila nung third quarter," said Quiambao, who is coming off a stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in the Middle East.

Quiambao edged out fellow Green Archer Austria, UP’s James Spencer and National University’s John Lloyd Clemente for the weekly honor being deliberated upon by the print and online media covering the collegiate beat.

