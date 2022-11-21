PVL: Cignal HD, Choco Mucho clash for last spot in semis

A win by Cignal HD will complete the semifinals cast of the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal HD and Choco Mucho battle for the last semifinal berth in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

A victory by the HD Spikers (4-3) will assure them of the last spot in the semis where they can join Creamline (7-1), Chery Tiggo (6-2) and Petro Gazz (5-2).

Choco Mucho currently has a 3-4 slate and can tie the HD Spikers with a win. However, the Flying Titans must win in three or four sets based on the PVL's points system for breaking ties.

Cignal has 11 points, Choco Mucho has 9 and F2 Logistics has 8.

At 3-4, F2 Logistics, which battles Petro Gazz in the final eliminations match at 5:30 p.m., also hopes to close out its campaign with a victory. But even if the Cargo Movers would end up at 4-4, they still wouldn’t figure in the race since they have lost to the Flying Titans last Oct. 13 and to the HD Spikers over the weekend and are behind on points.

F2 Logistics actually zeroed in on a Final 4 slot after bouncing back from back-to-back losses with three straight wins, including a stirring come-from-behind victory over the highly-fancied Cool Smashers.

But a stinging loss to ousted Akari last Nov. 15 stalled the Cargo Movers’ charge and their setback to the HD Spikers all but dashed their semis hopes in the season-ending conference of the league.

That leaves Choco Mucho as the only other team with a chance to deny Cignal HD a spot in the Final 4. The Flying Titans are also reeling from a loss, however, having bowed to Creamline in four sets last Thursday in a match that set a new record crowd of 19,157 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Choco Mucho, however, played without import Odina Aliyeva due to health concerns but the Uzbekistan-born Azerbaijani is expected to have recovered in time for the team’s do-or-die match with the HD Spikers.

Also expected to be back in full force is Cignal HD import Tai Bierria, who had six points in two sets when they defeated F2 Logistics last Saturday.

