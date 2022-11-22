PBA: Terrence Romeo elevated to active roster by SMB

San Miguel's Terrence Romeo watches Game 2 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Terrence Romeo has been elevated to San Miguel Beer's active roster for the first time since March.

The high-scoring guard has not played for the Beermen since the quarterfinals of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, where they lost to the Meralco Bolts. He missed the entirety of their title-winning campaign in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup due to a back injury.

But he was put on San Miguel's active roster in time for the team's final push for the playoffs of the Commissioner's Cup. The Beermen currently have a 4-5 win-loss record in the tournament with just three games left in their schedule.

As it stands, they are tied for seventh and eighth places along with the Meralco Bolts.

San Miguel has struggled in the mid-season conference due in part to injuries. Aside from Romeo, six-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo has also missed seven games due to a throat injury that required surgery.

The big man has been in uniform in their past two games but has yet to be fielded by head coach Leo Austria.

San Miguel will see action on Wednesday against TerraFirma Dyip at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

